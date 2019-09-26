IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.15

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.15 and traded as low as $31.30. IDOX shares last traded at $31.55, with a volume of 63,004 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $139.28 million and a P/E ratio of 78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.03, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 34.15.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, Content, Digital, and Health. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

