Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Cut to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Ichor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price target on Ichor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $25.00 price target on Ichor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.88.

ICHR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.20. 1,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,421. The company has a market cap of $573.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Ichor has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.31 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $355,534.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 4.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 10.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 20.3% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

