IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

IBERIABANK has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. IBERIABANK has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect IBERIABANK to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Shares of IBKC stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.27. 1,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,958. IBERIABANK has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.66.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $315.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IBERIABANK will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens set a $89.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on IBERIABANK to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other IBERIABANK news, CEO Daryl G. Byrd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $422,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,911,553.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $335,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,352.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,050 shares of company stock worth $2,584,943. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

