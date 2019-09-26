Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on October 14th

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, October 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Hurco Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hurco Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 38.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Hurco Companies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.17. 16,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,782. Hurco Companies has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $217.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.