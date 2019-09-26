Humaniq (HMQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $865,711.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, Bittrex and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $865,711.00 and $77,169.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00189919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.51 or 0.01009745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00020040 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00087989 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Hotbit, Mercatox, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

