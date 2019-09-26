Hudson’s Bay Co (TSE:HBC) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Hudson’s Bay Co (TSE:HBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of HBC stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 287,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -4.00. Hudson’s Bay has a twelve month low of C$6.22 and a twelve month high of C$10.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 663.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

HBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised Hudson’s Bay from a “tender” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$9.45 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, September 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.75 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, September 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Hudson’s Bay from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

