Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TWNK. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hostess Brands from a b rating to a f rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.80.

NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,330. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 455,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $6,375,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cdm Hostess Class C, Llc sold 962,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $13,474,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 622,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after buying an additional 251,936 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,310,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,699.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 267,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 258,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,467,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,626,000 after buying an additional 177,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

