Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Given a $2.50 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) has been given a $2.50 price target by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 33.69% from the company’s previous close.

HZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Horizon Global stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 77,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,181. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. Horizon Global has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $95.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 731.99% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Global will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Kennedy bought 61,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $240,236.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 799,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Kennedy bought 8,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $35,686.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 507,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,728.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 85,543 shares of company stock valued at $333,073 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 446,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 51,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,689,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 614,364 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,487,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after buying an additional 404,930 shares during the period. 40.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

