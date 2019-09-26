Horizen Market Capitalization Hits $24.48 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $24.48 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $3.30 or 0.00041077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Binance, COSS and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00439304 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00092932 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002889 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000462 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 7,414,738 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.zensystem.io . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Binance, Upbit, Cryptopia, COSS, OKEx, BiteBTC and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.