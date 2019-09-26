Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,674,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,415 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.6% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $292,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.90. 274,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,446. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $178.47. The stock has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.58.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

