Honest (HNST) Trading 25.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Honest has a market capitalization of $333,194.00 and approximately $28,422.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest token can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. Over the last week, Honest has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,022,073 tokens. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

