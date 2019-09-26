Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Gabelli lowered shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.78.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.79. The company had a trading volume of 489,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,229. The company has a market capitalization of $247.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.94. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $235.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in Home Depot by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 85,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,736,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22.0% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 257,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $53,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $83,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.