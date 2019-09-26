Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Reduced by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 27,786 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.7% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $79,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370,409 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 21,191.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $353,410,000 after buying an additional 3,517,498 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,531,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $942,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,574 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,884,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $229.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,229. The company has a market capitalization of $247.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.94. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $235.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

In related news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Guggenheim cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus set a $240.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

