Holloway Lodging (TSE:HLC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.10

Holloway Lodging Corp (TSE:HLC) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and traded as high as $8.16. Holloway Lodging shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 1,470 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.11. The firm has a market cap of $127.07 million and a P/E ratio of 6.42.

Holloway Lodging (TSE:HLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.09 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Clarke Inc. acquired 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,021,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,776,578.80.

Holloway is a real estate corporation focused on acquiring, owning and operating select and limited service lodging properties and a small complement of full service hotels primarily in secondary, tertiary and suburban markets. Holloway owns 28 hotels with 3,121 rooms. Holloway's shares and debentures trade on the TSX under the symbols HLC and HLC.DB.

