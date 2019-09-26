HM Payson & Co. Sells 20,238 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,238 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.6% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $45,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 63,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Accenture by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Accenture by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,583,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,665,000 after buying an additional 119,697 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,008,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $555,938,000 after buying an additional 32,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 482,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,097,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.02. 137,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,017. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.27. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $132.63 and a 12-month high of $202.80. The firm has a market cap of $129.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.32%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.56.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $125,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,485,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,328. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

