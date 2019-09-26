HM Payson & Co. Lowers Holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.32% of Polaris Industries worth $17,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 25,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.91. 3,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,646. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.25. Polaris Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.27 and a fifty-two week high of $105.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp set a $125.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.85.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

