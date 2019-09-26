HM Payson & Co. Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Cummins makes up about 1.3% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Cummins worth $36,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Cummins by 102.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $32,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.40 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.28 and its 200 day moving average is $161.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $169.00 target price (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

