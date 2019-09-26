HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Stock Price Down 8%

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR)’s share price traded down 8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.62, 1,158,595 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,360,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HighPoint Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.19.

The stock has a market cap of $376.44 million, a PE ratio of -50.67 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $107.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HighPoint Resources by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,953,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,636 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources in the first quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources in the first quarter worth about $228,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in HighPoint Resources by 219.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 270,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 185,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in HighPoint Resources by 5.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,846,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 214,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

