Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Herc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Herc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday.

HRI stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Herc has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.38.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Herc had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $475.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Herc will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

