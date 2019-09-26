Head to Head Review: Kenon (NYSE:KEN) vs. Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) and Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Kenon has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kenon and Korea Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenon -28.19% -12.60% -6.23% Korea Electric Power -2.13% -1.75% -0.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kenon and Korea Electric Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenon $364.00 million 2.99 $434.21 million N/A N/A Korea Electric Power $55.17 billion 0.26 -$1.20 billion ($0.93) -11.95

Kenon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Korea Electric Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Kenon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kenon pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Korea Electric Power does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kenon and Korea Electric Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A Korea Electric Power 1 4 0 0 1.80

Summary

Korea Electric Power beats Kenon on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China. As of December 31, 2017, the company's Qoros' dealerships included 113 point of sales facilities. In addition, Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its 32% equity interest in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Ltd., owned and chartered vessels with a total container capacity of 385,974 TEUs. Further, it develops and owns a proprietary natural gas-to-liquid technology process. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Singapore.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a total of 679 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 82,132 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 33,955 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 839 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 311,869 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system included 115,945 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,287,199 units of support with a total line length of 483,467 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It also offers utility plant maintenance and architectural engineering, information, communication line leasing, resources development, and fly ashes recycling services, as well as sells nuclear fuel. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

