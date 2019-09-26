Head-To-Head Contrast: Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) & Boc Hong Kong (NYSE:BHKLY)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) and Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Boc Hong Kong pays an annual dividend of $2.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr pays out 550.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and Boc Hong Kong’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr $276.34 million 2.84 $11.14 million $0.28 70.96 Boc Hong Kong $9.86 billion 3.67 $4.08 billion N/A N/A

Boc Hong Kong has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and Boc Hong Kong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr 7.80% 7.92% 1.16% Boc Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.5% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Boc Hong Kong shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boc Hong Kong has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and Boc Hong Kong, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr 1 1 3 0 2.40 Boc Hong Kong 0 1 0 1 3.00

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr presently has a consensus target price of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 14.49%. Given Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr is more favorable than Boc Hong Kong.

Summary

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr beats Boc Hong Kong on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets. The company also provides treasury solutions. It primarily serves financial institutions, companies, and investors. The company was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. in June 2009. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

About Boc Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. The company offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services. It also provides cross-border services for corporate customers; business banking, trade finance and services, investment, treasury, corporate collection and payment, e-commerce, and card services; small business, asset-pledge, machinery and equipment financing, and project financing and syndicated loans; and payroll, custody, and cash management services; and business comprehensive, property, liability, group, and retailer comprehensive insurance plans. In addition, it provides investment products and services, including securities, foreign exchange, fund, precious metals and FX margin, bonds, currency linked investment, structured products, bonds, and savings plans. The company operates approximately 200 branches, 270 automated banking centers, and approximately 1,000 self-service machines. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1917 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. The company is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of BOC Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

