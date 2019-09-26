HC Wainwright Reiterates $8.00 Price Target for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) has been assigned a $8.00 target price by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 354.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

NASDAQ RIGL traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 128,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,639. The company has a market capitalization of $292.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.72% and a negative net margin of 89.34%. The company had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 443.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 780.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 30,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

