HC Wainwright Analysts Give Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) a $36.00 Price Target

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) has been assigned a $36.00 price objective by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 93.24% from the company’s current price.

FIXX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $37.00 price objective on Homology Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

FIXX traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.63. 172,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,536. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. The company has a market cap of $860.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.11. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.74% and a negative net margin of 3,232.67%. Equities analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arthur Tzianabos sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,566 shares of company stock worth $1,714,997 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

