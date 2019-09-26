Harley-Davidson’s (HOG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Longbow Research

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Longbow Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HOG. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

HOG stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.22. 1,584,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.41. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Kornetzke sold 3,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $129,774.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,326.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Jones sold 11,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $417,722.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,561.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,297. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 25.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 27.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,685,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,185,000 after purchasing an additional 455,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

