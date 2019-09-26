Harley-Davidson’s (HOG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Longbow Research

Longbow Research restated their hold rating on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports.

HOG has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of HOG stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.22. 1,584,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,346. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 28.67%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, insider Mark R. Kornetzke sold 3,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $129,774.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,326.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Jones sold 11,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $417,722.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,561.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,297. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

