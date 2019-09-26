Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.73. 469,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 23.23 and a current ratio of 23.23. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $29.91. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $51,038.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 641,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,312,789.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 11,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $299,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 303,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,273,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 14.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 46.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 11.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 10.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

