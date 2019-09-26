Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Hannan Metals Ltd (CVE:HAN) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, 20,999 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 45,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03.

Hannan Metals Company Profile (CVE:HAN)

Hannan Metals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the County Clare zinc-silver-lead-copper property, which consists of nine prospecting licenses for 35,444 hectares located in County Clare, Ireland.

