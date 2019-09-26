Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,826 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 9,721.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Hamilton Beach Brands news, VP Gregory E. Salyers bought 2,500 shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $36,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gregory H. Trepp bought 5,000 shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 33.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBB stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,040. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.02.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $148.43 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

