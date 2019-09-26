Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.30

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.39 ($0.07), with a volume of 610492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.60 ($0.07).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Gulf Marine Services from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 8 ($0.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Gulf Marine Services alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.09.

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, charters and operates self-propelled, self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through Small Class Vessels, Mid-Size Class Vessels, Large Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. Its jackups provides as a platform for the delivery of a range of services in the offshore oil, gas, and renewable energy projects.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.