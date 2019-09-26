Guggenheim Reiterates $462.00 Price Target for Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) has been assigned a $462.00 price target by analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $346.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $394.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.40.

NYSE:SAM traded up $14.93 on Monday, reaching $363.93. The stock had a trading volume of 226,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,719. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $230.93 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $402.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.51. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.78, for a total transaction of $5,596,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $15,639,125 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 119.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $79,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

