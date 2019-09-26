Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Trading 0.3% Higher

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.98, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 30,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56.

Get Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund by 39.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund by 4,850.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GGM)

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

Read More: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.