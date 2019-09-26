GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.03 on December 10th

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a payout ratio of 44.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

NYSE AVAL traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,484. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 12.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AVAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

