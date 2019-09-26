Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Up 151.7% in September

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 151.7% from the August 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMAB. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of OMAB traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $46.73. The stock had a trading volume of 35,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.08. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12-month low of $33.39 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.38 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 38.86%. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the second quarter worth $7,025,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 28.2% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 114,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 25,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 603.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 71,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

