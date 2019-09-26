Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.88% of Graham worth $32,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Graham by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 119,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,403,000 after acquiring an additional 32,380 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Graham by 28.5% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 19.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 1,511.5% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Graham by 175.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC stock traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $670.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,485. Graham Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $553.26 and a 12-month high of $756.26. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $700.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $701.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.89 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.48%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

