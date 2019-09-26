Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,870 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 107,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.7% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 59,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.75. 7,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,187. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $835.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

