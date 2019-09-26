GoHelpFund (HELP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28,995.00

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. GoHelpFund has a market cap of $42,384.00 and $28,995.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoHelpFund token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport. Over the last week, GoHelpFund has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00190697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.70 or 0.01032044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00020421 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00088980 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com . GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoHelpFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

