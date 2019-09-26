Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.20

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.20 and traded as high as $13.16. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 1,501 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) by 99.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.71% of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

