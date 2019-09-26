Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Shares Up 5%

Glen Eagle Resources Inc (CVE:GER)’s share price shot up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 32,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 million and a PE ratio of -5.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10.

Glen Eagle Resources Company Profile (CVE:GER)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Canada and Central America. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property with 141 claims located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec; and the La Cobra property with one claim covering approximately 775 hectares located in the Valle Department, Honduras.

