Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOOD. ValuEngine cut Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Commercial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of GOOD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.21. 1,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,396. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 452.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 138.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.