Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to announce sales of $32.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.56 million and the lowest is $30.46 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $29.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $127.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.86 million to $133.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $132.33 million, with estimates ranging from $130.41 million to $134.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $33.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 8.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GTY shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GTY traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.76. 110,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.47. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $35.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.87%.

