GETECH Group (LON:GTC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.17

Shares of GETECH Group Plc (LON:GTC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.17 and traded as low as $26.78. GETECH Group shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 64,356 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 million and a P/E ratio of 20.38.

About GETECH Group (LON:GTC)

Getech Group Plc provides geoscience and geospatial products and services to the companies and governments. The company offers Globe, a geospatial information product provides paleogeographic, structural geology, and paleoclimate data that controls the formation and location of natural resources. It also provides Regional Reports provides depth analysis for exploration areas.

