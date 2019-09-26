Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Acquires 20,000 Shares of Wam Leaders Ltd (ASX:WLE) Stock

Wam Leaders Ltd (ASX:WLE) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 20,000 shares of Wam Leaders stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,600.00 ($16,737.59).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 43,700 shares of Wam Leaders stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.17 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,260.10 ($36,354.68).

Shares of ASX WLE traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching A$1.19 ($0.84). The stock had a trading volume of 815,143 shares. Wam Leaders Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$1.02 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.27 ($0.90). The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%.

Wam Leaders Company Profile

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

