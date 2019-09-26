GenesisX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $139.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, GenesisX has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. GenesisX has a total market cap of $54,306.00 and $139.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 8,817,671 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

