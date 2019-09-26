General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given a $35.00 Price Target at Buckingham Research

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) received a $35.00 target price from equities researchers at Buckingham Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GM. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Nomura set a $38.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

General Motors stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.61. 8,178,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,713,276. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $668,853.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $732,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at $19,190,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,944 shares of company stock worth $14,996,038 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 101.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 253.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 90.9% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

