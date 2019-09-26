Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.45

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and traded as low as $10.41. Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 2,100 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

In other news, Director James P. Conn sold 4,208 shares of Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $44,268.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,474.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James P. Conn sold 6,173 shares of Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $64,260.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,344 shares in the company, valued at $930,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,381 shares of company stock worth $236,469.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 23.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 159.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 37.8% in the second quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund in the second quarter valued at about $268,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

