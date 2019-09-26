Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Trading Down 36.4%

Fuse Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:FZMD) was down 36.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35, approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The firm has a market cap of $26.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52.

About Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD)

Fuse Medical, Inc distributes medical devices in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications; and various osteo-biologics, and regenerative and amniotic tissues, which comprise human allografts, substitute bone materials, tendons, and regenerative tissues and fluids.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.