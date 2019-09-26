Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Trading Up 6.1%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) shares were up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.29, approximately 127,108 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 148,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics.

