FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Down to $0.32

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.32. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 3,947,035 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Loews Corp lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 135,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 1,140,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 570,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

