Frontier Wealth Management LLC Purchases 554 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 112.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $180.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.78 and its 200 day moving average is $177.48. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.49 and a fifty-two week high of $185.23.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

