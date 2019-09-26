Frontier Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $96.13. The stock had a trading volume of 61,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,200. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,325.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $409,509.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,576 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

